NYS Regents Adopts New Standards

New York's Board of Regents Monday adopted new pre-school-12th-grade math and English standards, the results of a state education department two-year undertaking by educators, parents and other stakeholders to overhaul common core and develop new standards.

"The standards we adopted today continue to be rigorous, to challenge New York’s students to do more and to prepare them for life in the 21st century," Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. "Throughout the entire process, we worked collaboratively and transparently, receiving valuable input from educators and parents, as well as experts in teaching English language learners, students with disabilities and our youngest learners. And we will continue to listen as the standards are implemented. We are committed to getting this right for our kids and evolving the standards over time as necessary to do that."

The State Education Department said it received more than 4,100 public comments after releasing draft standards in September 2016 and include recommendations by Governor Cuomo's 2015 Task Force, which focused on more input from local educators.

Timetable For Next Gen Standards:

The projected time line for standards and assessments over the coming years is: