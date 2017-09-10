Police Investigating Teen with a Weapon Near the River

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Binghamton Police responded to a call of a reported teenager "discharging a weapon" near the corner of Bond Street and Baltimore Avenue in Binghamton.

Around a dozen BPD and New York State Troopers were seen searching the area near the Susquehanna River. Officials were also interviewing neighbors as potential witnesses.

On Sunday night, an Officer for the Binghamton Police said he "can't comment on the incident because it's still under investigation."

This story will be updated when more details become available.