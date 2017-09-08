Candor Man sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder

A Candor resident was sentenced to 20 years in state prison at the Tioga County Court on Friday, for attempted murder.



Jordan Stevens was getting a ride home from Justin Wilcox on May 22 in 2016 when he strangled him until he was unconscious. He told police he wanted to kill Wilcox, because "his life wasn't worth anything".

Stevens assaulted Wilcox multiple times and left his body in the parking lot of the Methodist Church near Fairfield Rd. and Newman Rd., in Candor.

Stevens told police he then left the scene but drove back because he did not believe he killed him the first time.

In addition to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Stevens was also indicted on and convicted of Strangulation, Assault, Grand Larceny, Tampering with Physical evidence, and Petit Larceny.

After serving 20 years in state prison, he will have five years of post-release supervision.