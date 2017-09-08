Despite Game Two loss, Rumble Ponies optimistic

As the Eastern Division Championship Series shifts to Trenton, the Rumble Ponies need to win two of the next three games this weekend to advance to the Eastern League Finals. The Rumble Ponies beat the Thunder 4-1 in Game One on Wednesday but fell 9-6 in Game Two on Thursday.

Now, they need two wins on the road against the best team in the Eastern League, but still like their chances.

"Really, we're not changing anything. We've already played a 140 game season," said Kevin Kaczmarski who went 4-5 with a double, triple, two RBI, and a run scored Thursday. "We know what we got to do. Nothing changes. Just come out, take the same approach we do every single day. That's all you can really do in this game. The rest, I think, will take care of itself."

"We didn't see this Trenton team as many times in the regular season, they didn't see us as much in the regular season. We only saw each other six times. We saw them [Wednesday] for the 7th time, [Thursday] for the 8th time," said Manager Luis Rojas. "There's a couple things we can talk about. We'll talk about those and then we'll let this game go, and then once again we'll focus on tomorrow's game. That's the only thing we can control is tomorrow's game from now on. The three games that are left in the series, we just have to go one-by-one and that's our approach and that's how we're going to take care of it going to Trenton [Friday]."

Despite the loss Thursday, it was a valiant effort by the Ponies. Ricky Knapp just didn't have his usual stuff and was tagged for six runs, five earned on eight hits in 4.2 innings. This included a 4-0 deficit by the third inning. But, even in that hole the Ponies offense showed no quit and rallied for five runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead. Even though that lead evaporated a few innings later, the resilience shown by the offense is a positive thing to take into the weekend.

"We know we're never out of it. We've been grinding all year," Kaczmarski said. "We know what kind of team we are and we just have to continue to play our game and the rest will take care of itself."

"For 139 games we played regular season, I was a witness of it, how the guys' positive attitude they carry, regardless of what's going on in the game, regardless how far down we are, or regardless of how far up we are they're always even keel, knowing what they can control," Rojas said. "They stay positive, they got their chance, and they score the runs we needed to take the lead at that moment. I'm really proud that the guys are pushing and we'll take the bus to Trenton, we'll sleep on it, get our rest, and we'll be 100% ready to go tomorrow."

Marcos Molina gets the call on the mound for Game Three. First pitch in Trenton is slated for 7:00 Friday.