Over 80 Broome County Properties Up For Auction

Broome County is making a move to get foreclosed properties back on the tax role with an upcoming auction. On September 16th, over 80 properties will be up to bid.

The Broome County Real Property Office says each year, these auctions bring in an average revenue of $1 million. Director of Real Property David Hamlin says it's always a tough situation to foreclose on homes, but getting them back on the tax role helps balance the county budget.

"It's something that really effects all of us and effects the county budget," says Hamlin.

The auction will take place on September 16th at 10am at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton. For more information and a listing of the properties up for sale, click here.