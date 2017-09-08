B.C. Safe Holds Event for World Suicide Prevention Day, Speaker Focuses on Veteran Suicide

B.C. Safe, the organization that spread suicide awareness in Broome County, held a breakfast Friday morning at Binghamton Club honoring World Suicide Prevention Day.

Speakers shed light on veteran suicide and highlighted the staggering statistic that roughly twenty veterans take their lives in our country daily.

Clifford Ehmke, a doctor at Cayuga Medical Center and Lieutenant Colonel for the Army Reserve, was deployed to both Afghanistan and Iraq.

He said many people believe veteran suicide stems from experiences during deployments, but data proves otherwise, and that culture might be a major cause.

Military service members who did not deploy to a combat zone are actually more likely to commit suicide. Self denial, self sacrifice, the ability to suppress emotions in a combat setting in order to achieve one’s mission. Unfortunately those values and those modes of coping don’t always equate to good mental health.

For more information on B.C. Safe, visit KYDScoalition.com.