BC Clean Energy Project Complete

The first ever solar energy project, financed through a program in Broome County is now complete.



Community members and local leaders came together to celebrate the completed project at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

"To see this modern technology working on the historic art building is so exciting because we've wanted this since day one. We are celebrating our ten year anniversary this year, and what better time to install the solar panels because we know that they will provide clean energy for many years to come," said Kate Chesebrough of the Art Mission.

The sustainable upgrades were installed at Home of Art Mission and Theater in Binghamton.