American Red Cross: Volunteer Relief and Disaster Training Boot Camps

In response to Hurricane Harvey, The American Red Cross has been working around the clock to help those in need. Now they are getting ready to respond as Hurricane Irma churns closer to the U.S.

Two local disaster responders left for Florida on Tuesday, ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Nearly 33 Red Cross volunteers from the Eastern New York region have already been sent to help with Harvey relief efforts.

The Red Cross said supplies and volunteers are already being mobilized-- and evacuation shelters are being put, in place for Hurricane Irma prep. They are preparing to shelter around 120,000 people.

Due to a high level of interest in volunteering, the Red Cross has set up boot camps to help prepare and train volunteers.

The following are times and locations for scheduled boot camps:

Thursday, September 7, Marist College, Student Center – Cabaret Lounge 3399 North Rd. Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Saturday, September 9, Utica, N.Y. the training location is TBA

Wednesday, September 13, Saratoga Music Hall 474 Broadway, #6 Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

You can sign up online or call (518) 694-5104.

The boot camps will run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and lunch will be provided. Training includes orientation, and on-boarding for new Red Cross volunteers, as well an overview of Red Cross relief operations during large-scale disasters.

Officials say the training will focus on sheltering, and will prepare participants to assist people affected by disasters in a safe space where a variety of needs can be met.