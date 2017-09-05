Missing Person: Ithaca Police Seeking Public's Help

The Ithaca Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Police believe Nicole Marranca, 27, was last seen in Ithaca around August 17. Her family reported her missing on August 27 after they told police that they haven't heard from her in several days.

The Ithaca Police said they have exhausted all leads and are now seeking assistance from the public.

Anyone with information can contact Ithaca Police at the following numbers:

Dispatch: (607) 272-3245

Administration: (607) 272-9973

Nicole Dawn Marranca

Age: 27

Race: White

Sex: Female

Height: 5’04”

Weight: 120 lbs

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Build: Small to Medium

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Back tattoo