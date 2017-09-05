Missing Person: Ithaca Police Seeking Public's Help

ITHACA, NY -
The Ithaca Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.
Police believe Nicole Marranca, 27, was last seen in Ithaca around August 17. Her family reported her missing on August 27 after they told police that they haven't heard from her in several days.
The Ithaca Police said they have exhausted all leads and are now seeking assistance from the public.
Anyone with information can contact Ithaca Police at the following numbers:
- Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
- Administration: (607) 272-9973
Nicole Dawn Marranca
Age: 27
Race: White
Sex: Female
Height: 5’04”
Weight: 120 lbs
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Blue
Build: Small to Medium
Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Back tattoo