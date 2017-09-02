  • Home

Saturday's Section IV High School Football

VESTAL, N.Y. -

Here are your Section IV Football scores from Saturday:

Chenango Forks 21 - Maine-Endwell 0
Vestal 27 - Utica (Proctor) 22
Susquehanna Valley 42 - Chenango Valley 0
Deposit Hancock 44 - Oxford-GMO 0
Union-Endicott 36 - Elmira 15
Unadilla Valley 40 - Newfield 22
Lansing 40 - Moravia 26
 