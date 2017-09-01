Bearcats split matches at Volley at the Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - The Binghamton volleyball team (1-4) split its matches on Friday at the Volley in the Valley Tournament defeating Rider, 3-1, and falling to host, Marist, 3-2.



IIn their first match of the day, the Bearcats took down Rider 24-26, 25-12, 25-18 and 25-15.



Rider jumped out to an early 5-1 advantage in the first game, but Binghamton was able to respond. Binghamton tied the score 11-11 before taking a 12-11 lead on a kill by Kristella Morina. The Bearcats extended their lead to 21-16, but the Broncos did not give up. Rider went on to score six straight points to again tie the score, 22-22. The Bearcats took a 24-23 advantage, but the Broncos were able to take the upper hand eventually winning the set 26-24.



Gaby Alicea scored four straight points for Binghamton early in the second game to give the Bearcats the lead. Rider attempted to crawl back, but their efforts fell short. The Bearcats 12-6 lead caused a Broncos timeout, Binghamton came out of the time out even stronger. Sarah Ngo served 10 straight points and assisted on a handful of kills from Lexi LaGoy, Alicea and Kaelan Haag to increase the Binghamton lead to 21-8. The Bearcats were able to notch the final two points of the set to take the game and tie the match 1-1.



In the third game Binghamton again got out to an early lead and never looked back. Although Rider put up a fight and kept the game close, Binghamton was able to take a 25-18 advantage to lead the match 2-1.



The Bearcats dominated early in the fourth set, taking an early 7-1 advantage. Riders efforts to comeback fell short as Binghamton took the set ,25-15, and the match, 3-1.



Alicea led the Bearcats with 22.5 points on 18 kills. Erin Shultz added 15 kills while LaGoy produced 12 for a.476 hitting percentage. Ngo assisted on 50 points and added 15 digs for her third consecutive double-double. Freshman Samantha Gioiosa recorded 19 digs for the Bearcats.



In the second match of the day, the Bearcats fell to host Marist 21-25, 27-29, 25-18, 25-19 and 12-15. Marist took the first two sets, but Binghamton was able to fight their way back winning the third and fourth before falling to Marist in the final game.



In the first set, it was a back and forth battle until Marist was able to gain a 17-16 lead and never look back.



The Red Foxes and the Bearcats went point for point in the second set eventually tying the match 25-25. Marist scored on a kill to take a 26-25 advantage but the Bearcats answered on a kill of their own by Morina. Binghamton was able to take a 27-26 lead on a Marist attacking error, but another kill from Megan Fergus tied the score once again. The Red Foxes posted another kill to take a one point lead and then win the set on a Binghamton attacking error.

The Bearcats took the third set highlighted by Alicea serving nine straight points for Binghamton to take a 10-2 lead. Shultz ended the game on a kill from Ngo to give the Bearcats their first win of the match.



It was a back-and-forth battle again in the fourth game with the Bearcats eventually coming out on top. LaGoy served five straight points for Binghamton before Ngo and Alicea combined to score the final two points and tie the match 2-2.



Marist closed out the match winning the fifth set 15-12.



Alicea again led Binghamton in the second match with 28.5 points on 22 kills. Shultz added 20 kills while Morina and Haag posted 13 and 10. Ngo assisted on 57 points and posted 19 digs. Libero Gioiosa added 24 digs for Binghamton.

