Oswalt named Eastern League Pitcher of the Year

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Rumble Ponies starter Corey Oswalt has been recognized as the 2017 Eastern League Pitcher of the Year. Through 23 starts in his first season at Double-A, the righty has gone 11-5 and compiled a 2.37 ERA, the lowest among qualified pitchers in the league. He becomes the fourth Binghamton player to take home the league’s top pitching honor, joining the ranks of Bobby Jones (1992), Paul Wilson (1995) and Michael Fulmer (2005).

The recognition by the Eastern League helps Oswalt add another trophy to the mantel from a spectacular season. The San Diego native was also named a Mid-Season and Postseason All-Star.

Selected by the Mets in the seventh round of the 2012 draft out of James Madison HS, Oswalt burst onto the Eastern League scene to lead the Rumble Ponies pitching staff. In addition to pacing the league in ERA, he ranks tied for second in victories, fourth in WHIP (1.19) and fifth in opponent batting average (.239).

Oswalt has struck out a career-high 111 batters and matched a career-high with 11 wins. He has fired at least six innings and allowed one run or fewer eleven times, a collection that includes six scoreless efforts. He also delivered at the plate, belting a pair of home runs.

Oswalt takes the mound for his final regular season start on Friday at 7:05 PM as the Rumble Ponies open a four-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Rumble Ponies)