Homeowner Arrested for Arson in Sanford

The New York State Police at Deposit arrested 62-year-old Gary Perine for 3rd Degree Arson on Thursday.

On August 25, troopers and local fire departments responded to an unoccupied house fire at 28 Kenyon Hill Road in the town of Sanford around 1:35 p.m. The investigation determined that Perine purposely started the fire inside of his own home.

He was arraigned in the Town of Sanford Court and is being held in the Broome County Jail without bail.