Recent Investigation of Peddling Near Weis Market

The Binghamton Police Department was recently investigating an incident of peddlers near the Weis Market, on 50 Pennsylvania Avenue.



A citizen reached out to police after he thought he was part of a scam. The peddlers were going up to individuals in the grocery store's parking lot, telling them they could get a free cell phone if they gave them their personal information. They would then enter that information into a tablet to see if they were eligible.

Officers later determined the peddlers were actually working for a legit company, which offers free phones to those who meet a certain economic standard. However, police said the they were peddling without a license.

police want to advise the community that people will use similar tactics to scam citizens.