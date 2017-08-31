Johnson City Field Days Celebrates 50 Years with Army West Point Parachute Team

Johnson City Field Days kicks off Friday for it’s annual Labor Day celebration.

This year, the event is celebrating 50 years of bringing fun to the Village.

To celebrate, a special event has been added to this year’s schedule.

Diane Bosco, Chairwoman of the Johnson City Celebration Committee, tells us the parachute team from Army West Point will be jumping into the event, bringing with them the American flag.

It’s really exciting if you’ve never seen them do a jump. Come on down, it’s a great event!

All ticket proceeds from Field Days goes directly to nonprofit organizations.

Admission to Field Days is free, and all weekend rides are $2.00 each, or 10 rides for $15.00.

Saturday is Kids Day, and the special price of $5.00 for four rides runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Below is a list of scheduled events.

Friday, September 1, 2017

6:00pm: Event Opens.

Food, Game & Ticket booths open, rides begin

7:00pm – 10:00pm: Splash - Wegmans Stage

Saturday, September 2, 2017

12:00pm: Food & Game Booths Open

12:00pm – 5:00pm: Broome County Fire Fighter’s Association’s Fire Safety Trailer – Parking lot

12:00pm – 5:00pm: Broome County Sheriff Safe Child ID Program

12:30pm: Ticket Booths Open

1:00pm: Rides begin

1:30pm: Army West Point Parachute Team – Jump into Northside Park

2:00pm – 5:00pm: Emergency Vehicle Displays – Service Road

3:00pm – 5:00pm: Reprise - Wegmans Stage

4:00pm – 5:00pm: Rides shut down for dinner break. Food & game booths remain open.

7:00pm – 10:00pm: The Nick Gravelding Band - Wegmans Stage

8:00pm – 10:30pm: Free Movie – Lilo & Stitch (rain date Sept. 3rd) – in the playground area

Sunday, September 3, 2017

12:00pm: Food & Game Booths Open

12:00pm – 5:00pm: Broome County Sheriff Safe Child ID Program

12:00pm – 5:00pm: Twin Tier Mustang Club Car Show – Service Road

12:30pm: Ticket Booths Open

1:00pm: Rides begin

2:00pm – 6:00pm: Tony’s Polka Band – Wegmans Stage

7:00pm – 10:00pm: The Wild Ones with Jo Whitney – Wegmans Stage

Monday, September 4, 2017

12:00pm: Food & Game Booths Open

12:30pm: Ticket Booths Open

1:00pm: Rides begin

2:00pm – 5:00pm: Miles Ahead – Wegmans Stage

6:00pm – 9:00pm: Old Friends – Wegmans Stage

9:30pm: Fireworks