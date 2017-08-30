Bearcats 2-0 start is boost to confidence

Sure, it's only 2-0, but the BU Bearcats men's soccer team is off to its best start since 2009. The Bearcats took down George Washington 4-0 to open the season and followed that up with a 2-1 win over Colgate on Monday.

Now, as they embark on a weekend trip to the James Madison Tournament in Virginia, they have a good amount of confidence thanks to their strong start.

"I think every time you get off on the right foot, whether it's a soccer match or a class that the guys have, they get off on the right foot, I think starting off well is very important," said Head Coach Paul Marco. "It helps build confidence in the team, helps build confidence in yourself. Very pleased and proud of the guys so far. But it's still very early and we've got a lot more to do."

The Bearcats start the weekend against the James Madison Dukes on Friday at 7:30