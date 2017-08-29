Six run 7th secures Ponies 80th win

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies scored six runs in the seventh inning and stormed back to beat the Erie SeaWolves, 8-3, on Tuesday night at NYSEG Stadium. Luis Guillorme collected three RBI and Marcos Molina struck out seven to help Binghamton secure the sixth 80-win season in franchise history.

Trailing by a run, the Ponies received a gift to open the game-swinging seventh inning when Matt Oberste’s popup to shallow right fell to the ground untouched. Following a single by Tomas Nido, Kevin Taylor threaded a game-tying double down the left-field line. Kevin Kaczmarski added a sacrifice fly before Patrick Biondi ended Tyler Alexander’s night with a run-scoring single to left.

Binghamton continued the onslaught against the SeaWolves bullpen. Guillorme greeted Matt Crouse with an RBI single to right, and Peter Alonso capped the big inning by pelting the center-field wall with a two-run triple.

The six-run inning made a winner out of Molina (3-7) for the third time in his last five starts. The righty struck out seven and issued no walks over seven innings. Molina was touched for three runs on six hits, but retired eight of the final nine SeaWolves he faced to close his night. Ben Griset retired the last six Erie hitters to seal Binghamton’s third straight victory.

Alexander (8-9) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits over 6-2/3 innings.

The Rumble Ponies (80-54) continue their four-game series against the SeaWolves on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. RHP Mickey Jannis takes the hill against RHP Sandy Baez. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton has won 80 games in a season three times in the last five years: 2013 (86 wins), 2014 (83 wins)…the Rumble Ponies improve to 21-9 in August, the most wins in a calendar month since July 2006 (22 wins)…the Rumble Ponies have won eight straight games against the SeaWolves

Tickets for Binghamton’s playoff schedule can be purchased at the NYSEG Stadium box office, online on www.bingrp.com and over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN.

