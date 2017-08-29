Crews Respond to Two Alarm Fire in Johnson City

At approximately 12:30 a.m., on Tuesday, the Johnson City Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 368 Grand Ave.

Upon arriving, fire crews found heavy smoke leaving the top floor of the home's roof and windows. A second fire department was called to assist the battling of the flames, and within 15 minutes, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

The home, occupied by a family and numerous pets, suffered heavy fire damage to its third floor and roof. Everyone inside of the home were able to evacuate the house prior to the firefighter's arrival due to the family's smoke detectors alarms. No injuries were reported.

According to Johnson City Fire Marshal, Paul Hlebica, firefighters were able to rescue numerous cats as well as a pet iguana, returning them safely to the family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the JC Fire Marshal. Firefighters believe the fire does not appear to be suspicious.