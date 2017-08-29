  • Home

Friday's Apartment Fire on Miles Street Ruled as Accidental

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The fire that left nine with out a home, was an accident according to the Binghamton Fire Marshal Office. 

Captain O'Neil said the fire started on the back porch light fixture. It took the Binghamton Fire Department nearly 30 minutes to put out Friday's fire on Miles Street.

All three apartments were occupied when the fire broke, but officials said no one was injured. 