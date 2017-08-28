SUNY Broome Kicks off Classes

SUNY Broome welcomed in over 5,600 students who are enrolled to start classes Monday. The week of August 28 is Welcome Week, which features a series of events for residential and commuter students. SUNY Broome staff members set up information booths and welcome centers handing out tools like planners to help get students set for the semester.

Of the students that are enrolled in the college, 73 percent are full-time, while 27 percent are part-time. While numbers are in a daily flux, SUNY Broome may have a slight increase (around 2 percent) of students from 2016 to 2017. There are approximately 300 students who have been accepted for the Excelsior Scholarship, according to President Kevin Drumm.

"It's not as many as we thought we would have, but it's about 4 percent of our enrollment, said Drumm." The college's President said that this is likely due to the governor legislature passing the scholarship late in the spring, while many students had already applied for colleges. He expects next year's numbers for the Excelsior Scholarship to increase.

Approximately 53 percent of students at SUNY Broome are from Broome County, 42 percent are from another New York State County, three percent from out of state and another two percent from another country.