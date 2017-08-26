New York Air National Guard Assisting in Hurricane Harvey Response

More than 100 Airmen from the New York Air Guard, as well as Aircraft, have been deployed to Texas and Louisiana in an effort to provide assistance in response to Hurricane Harvey.

"As Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate the Gulf Coast, I am deploying emergency personnel and equipment to help mitigate damage and aid in the recovery effort," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo spoke with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday to offer assistance before and after the storm.

In total, the personnel and aircraft include 104 Air Guard members, including rescue teams, maintenance, and support staff. In addition, New York is sending three rescue helicopters, one rescue plane, and several boats from the Francis S. Gabreski Airport to Fort Hood.