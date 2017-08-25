Church Treasurer Accused Of Stealing $250,000

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office and Vestal Police Department Thursday arrested

Nathan J. Walz, for Grand Larceny, in the second degree, a Class C Felony.



Walz is alleged to have wrote checks, totaling approximately $250,000, from the bank account of the Grace Lutheran

Church, to his personal bank account.





According to police, Walz served as Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer at Grace Lutheran Church, located at 709

Main St., Vestal, when the crime occurred between January 2012 and August 2017.



“We have seen far too many cases of individuals violating the public’s trust, at the expense of churches and other

organizations, for their own greed and personal wealth,” said District Attorney Steve Cornwell. “If you steal from a

church, we will see you in court.”



Walz was arraigned Thursday evening, in Vestal Town Court, and remanded to the Broome County Jail, without bail.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.



The District Attorney’s Office next month will host a free Finance Seminar for non-profits, churches, charities,

service groups, booster clubs, volunteer fire depts., and other organizations, featuring presenters from law

enforcement, a Certified Public Accountant, and bank officials, to educate and protect organizations from fraud. The

seminar will take place Wednesday, September 27th, 2017, at 6:00PM, at the Endwell Fire Department, 3508 Country

Club Rd, Endicott.