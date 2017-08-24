Supervisor: NG Aquifer Study Was Overlooked; Company to Submit New Project Plan

The company looking to build a natural gas compressor station in the Town of Fenton will submit a new plan to the Town's Planning Board on Tuesday, according to Fenton Supervisor Dave Hamlin.

On Thursday, Hamlin told Fox 40 he talked with an engineer working with NG Advantage who says the new proposed site would move the facility closer to West Service Road.

The 300-page document also includes results of an aquifer study that Hamlin said should have been conducted "much earlier."

Fenton residents and the Chenango Valley School District sued the Vermont-based company and members of Fenton's Planning Board, claiming they rushed through the project when they unanimously voted in April that the compressor station did not pose a significant negative impact on the environment.

Hamlin said the Fenton Planning Board should have ordered an aquifer study, but told Fox 40 that, too, was "overlooked."

Last month, a Broome County Supreme Court Judge Ferris Lebous extended a temporary restraining order on construction until he decides the project's future.