Local Charities Benefit From Jim "Mudcat" Grant Golf Tournament

Teeing off to raise funds for local charities, the 16th annual Jim "Mudcat" Grant Golf Tournament takes place on August 31st. Four charities will receive $10,000 each to fund programs for the community.

"It's a substantial amount of resources for us," says Lori Accardi, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Broome County, one of the recipients of the funds.

Accardi says every year, the money is a much needed boost to help keep the food bank shelves full. Catholic Charities helps over 5,000 people each month in their Binghamton and Endicott food pantries. More than half are elderly or children.

"It's so important to help children thrive in our community," says Accardi.

That's a mission shared by the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton, who will also receive a $10,000 gift to fund its after-school tutoring program.

"We want to make sure the kids have fun here at the club, but we also know how important it is that they do well in school," says Marybeth Smith, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton.

Over 150 students attend the club each day after school. The agency says many of the kids may not have anyone else to turn to for homework help.

"If they're not doing their homework here, if they're not doing their school work and studying, it's not getting done," says Smith.

The money raised will also benefit the Broome County Urban League and CHOW.