$30,000 Provided for the Development of Kopernik Science Park

Broome County has provided $30,000 to the Kopernik Observatory and Science Center for the development of a science park. The Kopernik Science Center partnered with the Junior League of Binghamton to create a park, which will be a one-of-a-kind interactive learning space for kids.

Director of Kopernik Observatory, Drew Deskur, said he has always wanted to do more with the space surrounding the Science center, and it was time to make a change.

"Our program here allows kids to go beyond the little 45 minutes of science class they have a day, and really dive deep in a particular subject," said Deskur. "Medical advances and technological advances all happen when people start playing around and learning more about how the world works."

Deskur says the initial goal for the park was to raise $530,000, they have now met that goal. The $30,000 provided by the county came from the Hotel/Motel Funds for Marketing and Economic Development. The approved funding was passed by the Broome County Legislature during the August session.

Deskur says they could start to break ground as early as this fall. Rachel Consolazio, Co-chair for the Kopernik Science Park and the Junior Leage of Binghamton, says the Observatory is great but its more commonly underutilized.

"I'm a member, my family are members and my son is in the camp right now. I think showing them that these kinds of opportunities exist in our community is wonderful," said Consolazio.