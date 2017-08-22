Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Maine-Endwell Spartans

By most teams standards a 6-3 season ending in a Section Semi-finals loss would be considered a success. But most teams aren't the Maine-Endwell Spartans.

Prior to the 2016 season, Maine-Endwell strung together 62 wins across five seasons with four straight state titles, both NYS records. So, while 6-3 is by no means a bad season, it's one the Spartans want to forget.

Last year's team was relatively young and inexperienced, so this year's team has grown quite a bit and they're ready to get back to the level of excellence expected of them.

"Last year was tough. You always want to go far, the goal is a state championship," said Joe Mancini, junior QB/CB. "Last year was tough, but we learned a lot last year, especially us young guys. We're coming back, we know what it was like last year, especially the guys that it was their first varsity year last year. We learned a lot, so we're just trying to come back, learn more and more every day, and hopefully reach our goal this year."

"That might be a solid year for other people but hopefully our expectations are higher here, which they are," said Head Coach Matt Gallagher. "A state title is what we're shooting for each year, and these guys know that. With the way things are working out right now, I think we're on track to have a pretty good year."

The Spartans start their season at home on September 2nd against Chenango Forks. They're hoping for the largest high school football crowd in Section IV history. The two teams met in 2015 and 2014. M-E hosted the 2014 bout with an estimated 8,000 people in attendance, this year they hope to top that.