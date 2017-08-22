Emotional Sindelar grateful for successful DSGO

Joey Sindelar put together one of his best tournaments in the last five years last weekend at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. Sindelar, a Horseheads native, finished tied for third at 13-under par. It's his best Dick's Open finish since 2012 when he also tied for third at -12.

He finished tied for third in 2016 at the Regions Traditions shooting 10-under, and tied for 12th later in the season at -15 at the Bass Pro Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. In 2015, the Bass Pro Legends of Golf tournament was also his best, a -14 week tied for 5th. His best finish in 2014 came as an 11-under tied for 23rd at the Pacific Links Hawai'i Championship. In 2013, his first year back on Tour after major back surgery, his best finish was tied for 33 at (-7) at the Shaw Charity Classic.

Sindelar's success at the 2017 DSGO, is one he'll never forget.

"I'm surprised I'm not dripping tears all over you guys. It's been a long walk," Sindelar said. "It's a hard game. A lot goes on in life and everything that surrounds golf. A couple of doctors told me I wouldn't even play again. This is actually, when I'm riding home, this will one probably hit me good. And to do it at home on top of that? Are you kidding me? Great stuff."