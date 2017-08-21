McCarron promises never to miss another DSGO

Scott McCarron put together a 20-under par weekend to claim the 2017 Dick's Sporting Goods Open Title. He was unable to play in the 2016 event because of a network TV commentary obligation, but says he'd rather quit that job then ever miss the Dick's Open again.

McCarron may have enjoyed his weekend so much because he walked away with a trophy and a $300,000 check, but he says what will keep him coming back is the fans.

"It's just a great event. I've always enjoyed coming here since 1995 when I got on the PGA Tour. This golf course is such a good golf course but it's the fans. It's amazing how the people come out and watch us play and support us. I mean, look at the grandstanding around here. Now we come out on the Champions Tour and we get concerts on Friday night, we got Bon Jovi, it's just something special. I love coming to markets like this where the fans really support our tournament and they get so many great volunteers. It's just a super tournament. I'll never miss it."

For McCarron's, Sunday's win was his fifth career Champions Tour win and third of the season.