Clinton Street Bridge Closure

The Clinton Street Bridge will be closed to all traffic beginning Wednesday as construction continues. Traffic will be detoured to Court Street until September 1st, when the Clinton Street Bridge reopens.

The $1.9 million bridge rehabilitation project was announced in June by Binghamton Mayor Rich David. Construction includes replacement of all expansion joints, concrete deck overlay and sidewalk repairs and rehabilitation of existing decorative arches and lighting fixtures.

The bridge was originally built in 1936 and the last major work was done in 1992. The rehabilitation project is expected to be complete by October 2017.