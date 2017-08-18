Dicks Open Gets Off to a Soggy Start

Ponchos replaced sunglasses, umbrellas replaced sunscreen and golfers spent more time drying their gear than their hands.

Judy Komarinetz said, “We’ve been here for difficult weather before, so it’s not new to be here under stormy conditions...at least it's not a thunderstorm!” Judy's husband, John was nearby and said, "Rain is part of the game, its gonna blow over though, I've been watching the radar and it's gonna stop, so we're in good shape."

That optimism seemed to be felt by many others. Much like the golfers teeing off for day one of the Dicks Open, organizers say they expect thousands to still show up throughout Friday and brave the weather.

“I think they’re coming I think it’s just a matter of whether they're wearing some rain ponchos or just shorts and a t-shirt when they get here," said John Karedes, the Dicks Open Director.

As for the players, rain is part of the game, but with a Meteorologist on-site since Monday, Friday was no surprise.

Willis Young, a Meteorologist from DTN, who has worked 22 years on the site of golf tournaments said “We monitor weather conditions throughout the week, so by us being on site, were able to make decisions within seconds if need be.”

And Young expects the weather to clear up in time for Bon Jovi.

“I think by 6:00pm or 7:00pm, most of if not all for the weather will be East of Endicott. We may have a little bit of shower activity but like I said, a few showers round, we’re not too worried."



Diane Hollis, a Bon Jovi fan from Atlanta, Georgia said, “We’re here for the long run, he’s well worth it, we’re all big Bon Jovi fans.” Hollis drove from Atlanta, Georgia and arrived at En-Joie with a group of friends around 8:00 AM Friday morning.

And for golf fans? Day two and three look much brighter.

“Just some spotty showers late in the day Saturday, and were looking for a great finish on Sunday,” said Young