BU Details Increased Economic Impact on Southern Tier

Binghamton University's President, Harvey Stenger, announced the results of a new report, Friday, highlighting the university's overall impact on the Southern Tier and New York State economies.

According to the new study report compiled by the Office of Institute Research and Assessment, BU has contributed a documented $47 million increase in the Binghamton area for 2015-16, compared to the previous year. An increase, according to Stenger, that is being attributed to the growth in student enrollment, graduating alumni, the campus's development and employment of 12,700+ jobs in NY State.

"[2017], a year where we didn't raise tuition. We've been growing our staff by 27% and our student body by 17% over the past five years. The salaries of the faculty and the staff; those are the dollars that get multiplied in the community and turned into tax revenue for the local municipalities," said Harvey Stenger, President of Binghamton University.

BU has become an anchor institute for the Southern Tier, accounting for an estimated 13% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the local economy.

A return investment that...for every $1 dollar provided to the SUNY campus, more than $8 dollars is returned back into NY. Generating an overall economic impact of $1.13 billion in Broome and Tioga counties and $1.5 billion for New York State, 2015-16.

But an all around concern that many in Broome County have is the University's ability to keep graduating students in the area, bringing more incomes to contribute to the economic system.

BU said by focusing on the continued growth of the County, they have contributed to numerous developments that revolve around building a more sustainable community. In June, Broome partnering with BU, head-lighted the Koffman Southern Tier High Technology Incubator, becoming the first facility built solely to provide resources to local entrepreneurs and small high-tech companies.

With associated programs like the Incubator built to provide growth in businesses, BU has reported that 61% of all alumni are remaining in the state, "more than 12,600 of them in the Southern Tier."

Stenger said more development programs will be coming soon to the area. "The Smart Energy Building...,' said Stenger, which will enable the campus to embark on a project to pursue smart-energy research for the future, "...will be unveiled in the coming weeks." Another example of the investment BU is bringing to grow the local economy.

"We, the Governor and the Regional economic development council...we're ready for this. Unfortunately the economy was sluggish, but [we] can come in and make improvements that people will be ready for," said Harvey Stenger.