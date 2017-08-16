Clubs, clubs everywhere, anyway you want

It takes talent to be a professional golfer, but if you've ever wondered how they make it look so easy, it's due in part to their equipment. Every inch of their clubs is tailored to their swing from the grips, the shafts, the club heads, and the angle of the club face.

The Champions Tour has an equipment trailer on site fully stocked with anything a player might need to build a new club, or a new set. Every brand is available as well.

"Grips, lies and lofts, shafts, and that's really all directed on how they're playing the course that week and course condition," said Brian Rhattigan, Champions Tour club technician. "Generally by Wednesday they kind of have an idea of what they're going to need set up for the week. Hopefully by that point we've given them a resolution for that. Sometimes it takes longer than that, or they haven't figured it out yet, so it depends."

"I'll be honest with you, a lot of golf shops have closed in this country. So, there's guys that used to go to some local guy at home, where ever they live and a lot of those shops have closed," said golfer Mark Brooks. "Guys will tend to, instead of maybe getting something done or not been able to get it done at home in the past on an off week, they'll wait and do it out here. These guys are busy. It's a fantastic service and I think we'd have a hard time getting along without it."

But, what if a player breaks a club this weekend whether accidentally or on purpose? Too bad. The trailer leaves on Thursday for Seattle, the site of next week's Champions Tour event.