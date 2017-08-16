Local Suffrage Centennial Celebration

Local women officials took to the steps of the Tioga County Court House on Wednesday for a centennial celebration.

Where Susan B. Anthony once stood, officials are welcoming the community into the court house for a tour this weekend. From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. residents are welcomed to tour the court house that is usually restricted from visitors.

Officials said Wednesday's celebration was an opportunity to reflect on the past and look ahead, to live up to the expectations of the women of the future.

"The opportunity to celebrate 100 years inspires us to look forward," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

Hochul also expressed women need more representation not only in Washington D.C. but here locally as well.