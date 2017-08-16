Langer looking to be first two-time DSGO Champ

There's been a lot of parity n the first ten years of the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. No one has won it in back-to-back years, no one has won the Dick's Open after previously winning the BC Open, and no one has ever won the DSGO twice.

Bernhard Langer, who won the event in 2014, hopes to change that this year.

"Well it's about time that changes. Somebody's got to win it twice, right? What it will take? Just some of my best golf," he said. "I have to drive it straight, hit good irons and my putter has to be on too. You have to have all aspects of the game in shape because we have 80 guys teeing it up and there will be two or three or ten of them that will be at the top of their game and some of them will make it look very easy even though it's not."

Langer currently leads the Charles Schwab Cup money list by close to $1 million. He's the favorite to win the Cup again this year, which would make four years in a row.

Due to Friday's forecast, tee times have been split between the first and tenth tees. Langer tees off at 11:00 am off the first tee with Colin Montgomerie and Miguel Angel Jimenez.