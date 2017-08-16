  • Home

One Dead in Motorcycle Crash in Thompson Township

Susquehanna Co., PA -

One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Thompson Township on Tuesday, July 15.

Police say 33-year-old Daniel Zigon from Clifford, Pennsylvania failed to negotiate a left-hand curve while traveling along State Route 171. Zigon and his bike flew off the road and crashed into the front yard of a home.

Zigon was transported to Barnes Kasson Hospital where he died. The investigation is ongoing.