Binghamton Named Clean Energy Community by NYSERDA

Binghamton is the first city in the Southern Tier to be certified as a Clean Energy Community by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The Clean Energy Communities program recognizes municipalities that complete four high-impact clean energy actions.

To earn the designation, Binghamton converted all city street lights to energy efficient LED technology, installed electric vehicle charging stations, completed energy code enforcement training, and streamlined the approval process for local solar projects.

"I'm proud that Binghamton has been recognized by NYSERDA for its commitment to clean energy and protecting our environment," said Mayor Rich David.

The honor includes a $250,000 grant to fund additional clean energy initiatives and City Officials are currently working with NYSERDA to come up with the next major project.