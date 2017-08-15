Vestal Planning Board Approves Sports Complex

Chris Riley and his team scored at the Vestal Planning Board meeting.

Riley is the future owner of the 434 Sportsplex, which will be located next to Chuckster's on the parkway. He said when they are done building and open their doors they will host a variety of youth sports in the indoor facility.

He also said it has always been a dream of his to do something like this.

"There was a lot of rumbling about people putting one up some where and I didn't want my time to pass," said Riley.

Tuesday night was the second time the project was brought to the board. Changes were made and the project was approved unanimously.

Vestal Planning Board Member Bob Warner was positive about moving forward with the project.

"We need more things to do around this area and this is another great opportunity to have an indoor complex for people in the winter time," said Warner. "Overall it's going to be an addition to this area, and it's sorely needed."

Riley said it felt amazing to have the project approved, especially since the approval coincided with his dad's birthday.

"We had our fingers crossed for approval tonight and we got it. We thank the town for that, and the countless hours are starting to pay off," said Riley.

He hopes to have the facility functional by November.