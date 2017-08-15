Town of Union Democratic Committee Speaks Out

The Town of Union Democratic Committee spoke out on Tuesday in regards to former Councilman Leonard Perfetti being appointed to Town Clerk.

Perfetti was approved for the position in a 3-1 vote.

Bridget Kane, Town of Union Democratic Committee Chair, said there were more qualified applicants for the position. Two women who work in the clerk's office applied for the position.

"They've worked in the clerk's office for over twenty years, they have exemplary records, great attendance, they worked with the public in this capacity for twenty years -- they were more qualified," said Kane.

Kane also said if the people in the Town of Union had a choice they would have selected the most qualified applicant.

"The taxpayers in the Town of Union deserve better than this. We deserve a town board more concerned about the people and our best interest. Not the best interest of the same old politicians," said Kane.