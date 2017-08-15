Apalachin Man Arrested for Breaking Into Sweeney's Market

New York State Police arrested a man for burglary after he forcibly entered Sweeney's Market in Owego, and threatened the owner.

Michael J. Kelly Jr., 44, of Apalachin, had been yelling and banging on the windows of the market, when the owner unlocked the door and tried to get outside.

Kelly forced his way in and continued to yell at the store owner while smashing beer bottles on the floor.

Kelly was arraigned in the Town of Nichols court, and sent to the Tioga County jail without bail.