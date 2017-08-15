Chris Thater Races Cancelled Indefinitely

After 33 years, the Chris Thater Memorial Races has come to and end. Fox 40 first reported on Monday, STOP-DWI, the organizers of the race, confirmed the race, scheduled each year on the last weekend in August, would not be taking place but would not explain why.

On Tuesday, STOP-DWI Coordinator Chris Marion announced at a press conference the agency decided to stop the Thater races for a few reasons. Marion said in recent years it had become increasingly difficult to schedule the event and raise funds to hold the weekend-long races. He also said STOP-DWI funding would be better spent in ways that directly impact offenders and and becoming more involved with area school districts.

"The decision we came to was that we wouldn't have a race this year. We are going to focus our time working more directly with DWI offenders," — Marion.

When asked why the decision to end a three-decades-long community event was first announced on August 15, less than two weeks from when the event was scheduled, August 26-27, organizers said racers had been notified months ago.

"That doesn't mean that other people didn't know. It wasn't a secret or anything," said Micah Rice, the former Chris Thater Race Director.

While racers may have been told in May, the event's Facebook page posted the news Monday afternoon:

Marion also stated that the race was never put on just to benefit the economy, it was always about spreading awareness.

"The race has always been put on, not to fill hotel rooms or to fill restaurants or anything like that. The race was always put on to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving."

Christopher Thater was a 23 year-old cycling enthusiast and Binghamton University graduate who was killed by a drunk driver in Broome County on October 16, 1983. In response to his death, the Broome County STOP-DWI Program started an annual bicycle race to remember Chris and to elevate

public awareness of substance abuse and traffic safety in 1984. Marion stated in the press conference that the family was disappointed to see the race end.

"This year was especially tough for them. His father and mother have always followed the races," said Marion. "Unfortunately, Chris's father passed away a few months ago as well, which makes this a lot harder. They have always understood why we put the race on and what our limitations are in continuing to put it on. They're understanding, but obviously disappointed."

The STOP-DWI program is funded entirely by fines paid by DWI Offenders. Despite several attempts, Marion stated that they were unable to collect the sponsorship dollars and the revenue associated with the registration.

USA Cycling Vice President of National Events, Micah Rice said that a race date was selected in August, working around large events like the Spiedie Fest, Dick's Open and students moving back into Binghamton University. However, the national calendar presented a conflict.

"We discovered a conflict with another large race in Pennsylvania. You really can't have two races competing for the same athletes on the same weekend because there isn't enough athletes to go around," said Rice.

Marion said the STOP-DWI program officially will no longer run the Chris Thater Memorial Race and if another large race were to occur, it will not be in Thater's honor.