Cuomo Signs Legislation to Allow Prosecutors to Increase Penalties

Following the deadly riots in the streets of Charlottesville this weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that will allow prosecutors to increase penalties against anyone who makes a bomb threat against a community center.

The legislation will make it clear that people who make false bomb threats to community centers can be charged with a public order offense, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.

Cuomo signed the legislation on Monday, he says it's a response to the significant number of bomb threats called into Jewish Community Centers across New York and the country.

The horrific events in Charlottesville this weekend demonstrate that now, more than ever, we must stand united against bias and hate in all of its forms and this new law is one more step toward a more just and more equal New York for all. — Governor Andrew Cuomo

The law that now applies to community centers already applied to highways, transportation facilities, schools, places of amusement, parks, playgrounds, and hallways and lobbies of apartment buildings and hotels.