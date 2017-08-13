Final preparations made for Dick's Sporting Goods Open

The time is here, on Monday, the Dick's Sporting Goods Open will kick off their tournament week.

With final preparations taking place Sunday, Tournament Director, John Karedes said the course is beyond tournament ready.



"The golf course certainly is tremendous shape, ready for the players to start playing practice rounds, said Karedes."

A week-long event that draws thousands, research has shown that golf has a major local economic impact.

"We had an economic impact study done a few years ago and that showed that we've got as a tournament.. we're putting about 12 and a half million dollars back into our local economy."

With performances like Bon Jovi, those numbers are only expected to increase.

"Certainly with the size crowd that we're expecting for Bon Jovi... I expect that number to just continue to escalate, which is great for everybody that lives here, said Karedes."

If there is one last thing you need to know about the Dick's Open this week, Karedes encourages you to make it to En-Joie Golf Club.

"You can't miss it."