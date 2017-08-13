Governor Cuomo Reacts to Charlottesville Riots

Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking New Yorkers to join him in signing a petition that calls on President Donald Trump to condemn and denounce white supremacy.

Cuomo announced the petition on Sunday, following the Charlottesville riots.

"After the deadly and ugly events in Charlottesville I am calling on President Trump to clearly and unequivocally condemn and denounce the violent protest organized by the white supremacists andneo-Nazis, including Richard Spencer and Jason Kessler, with support from David Duke. President Trump must immediately call this for what it is - no cover, no euphemisms." — Cuomo

Cuomo said lets remind President Trump that hate has no sides, and violence has no peace.