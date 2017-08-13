Lane Closures for Prospect Mountain Work

Prospect Mountain construction work will require lane closures in the City of Binghamton.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) said motorists should be prepared for slow moving traffic, as work starts on Monday and continues through Friday.

From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. I-81 North/State Route 17 West will be restricted to one lane between the Broad Avenue Exit, and the I-81 North/Route 17 West split, for bridge work on the structure that is over State Route 7.

The right lane of I-81 North will be closed across the bridge that's over the Chenango River, so crews can perform overhead work on the new Route 17 West Flyover Bridge. This portion will be worked on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday.

There will also be flagging operations on Broad Avenue and the I-81.Route 17 over pass from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow trucks that will be transporting steel bridge girders, to access the construction area. The girders will become part of the new I-81/Route 17 East Bridge that is over the railroad and Broad Avenue.

The flaggers will help control traffic while the steel girders are being delivered.

NYSDOT said the work will be performed weather permitting.