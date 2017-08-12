Second Annual Ava's Little Heroes Benefit Five Children

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville hosted the second annual Ava's little Heroes event to help benefit five children and their families. The event is inspired by the support offered to park owners, Jordan and Colleen Patch last year, when their daughter Ava suffered complications from brain surgery.

Jordan Patch says the event is just a way to "pay it forward" and help families with medical expenses for children fighting serious medical battles. The proceeds from the event are expected to total around $30,000, and will pay for children with inoperable brain tumors, kidney transplants and terminal illnesses.

Patch says the event has little to do with him and his family, and more to do with the community.

"We're simply the space to throw the event and the people behind it. Its the community and people who have donated that are what make this successful," said Jordan Patch.

Volunteer, Susan Bentley said when the opportunity came up to volunteer, she knew immediately that she wanted to help.

"You look at these babies who need help and families that need help and Jordan's compassion just strikes home for me. I think the money that Jordan's already started is just going to keep growing and I think he's going to do a lot of good with it," said Bentley.

If you would like to donate you can visit Ava's Little Heroes Gofundme page here.