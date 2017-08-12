Vestal Police: No Shooting Took Place at Walmart

The Vestal Police Department says there was no shooting at the Vestal Walmart on Saturday.

On August 12, the VPD responded to the Town Square Mall for a suspicious persons complaint. Officials say they located the 24-year-old male suspect during the investigation.

According to Police, the suspect resisted arrest and then ran into the Walmart. Police say they yelled for customers to get out of the area where the male was for their safety during the chase, but at no time was there a gun or weapon displayed by the male.

Police say they took the male into custody and transported him back to the Vestal Police Department. The Vestal Police Department says they would like to "squash the rumors going around on Facebook" regarding a shooting.