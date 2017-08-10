BU Men's Soccer team getting in shape

The Binghamton men's soccer team has returned to campus for preseason. On Thursday afternoon, head coach Paul Marco and captains Charlie Novoth and Kevin Flesch met with the local media to discuss the upcoming season.

The Bearcats return 22 letterwinners from last year's squad that went 7-6-6. In the process, Binghamton posted its second consecutive winning season and was ranked as high as No. 10 in the NSCAA Northeast Region Poll.

The 2017 season starts August 25 at home against George Washington. On Monday, the America East Conference is schedule to release its preseason poll.



