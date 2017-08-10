Albion Man Drowns In The Susquehanna River

An Albion man drowned in the Town of Colesville after falling in the Susquehanna River.

On Wednesday, Joseph Kapral Jr., 56, was wading and fishing in the area of the Ouaquaga Bridge near rapids with another fisherman when he fell into a current.

The other man was eventually able to get Kapral out of the river and performed CPR. The man had no cell phone reception and had to leave Kapral for to find help. He then brought emergency responders to Kapral by boat.

Kapral was pronounced dead on the scene. An investigation revealed a heart attack contributed to his drowning