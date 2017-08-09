Endicott Woman Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl

Broome County Special Investigations Task Unit arrested a woman for possessing Fentanyl on Tuesday.

Nikeya Nash, 40, of Endicott is facing multiple criminal possession charges, and criminal using drug paraphernalia charges.

A narcotics search warrant at a residence on Washington Ave. in the Village of Endicott is where police seized 20 grams of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Heroin, drug packaging materials, and $1,100.

Officials said they believe the money is from drug sale proceeds.

Nash was arraigned in the Village of Endicott Court, and sent to the Broome County Jail.