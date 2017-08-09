St. Mary's Parishioners Prepare Unique Dishes for Annual Bazaar

A dish that first was introduced to the St. Mary’s Bazaar three years ago, now a staple item of the annual event.

Bernadette Mars, St. Mary's said, “Tripe is the lining of a cow’s stomach. We all said we’re never doing this again take it off the menu, but it was so good that it sold out. Every year they’ve wanted more and more.”

The ladies gathered on Wednesday morning to prepare the unique food for the upcoming event.

“It’s kind of not the best to try and cook, but I think it’s just the heritage, people are all about tripe, they say ‘I’ll be there for tripe,’ I don't know why, to be honest with you but a lot of people love it” said Renee Cramer, Core Committee Member, St. Mary's.

And people enjoy it so much, volunteers prepare over 60 lbs for a two day event, and still question if that’s enough.

“I’m sure everything we’re putting together today will be gone. I hope we have some for Saturday left," said Mars.

Cooked for several hours and prepared with a homemade marinara sauce, peppers and onions, parishioners say the Italian delicacy is a reminder of home. “It’s an age old recipe, something I would see cooking at my grandmother's house every Saturday” And the recipe traveled from Mothers and Grandmothers stoves, now to the pots and pans of the St. Mary’s Recreation Center kitchen.

“We’re using a Grandmother's recipe, my Mother recipe for pasta e fagioli. I think they would be very proud," she said.

Along with tripe, the ladies haven't just been preparing gnocci for two months, eggplant parmesan, meatballs and more, they say they are also preserving their Italian heritage.

“This holiday is the feast of the Assumption. What we’re doing here, they're also doing in Italy Trying to keep that spirit alive, the spirit of bringing that festival from Italy to the United states and 105 years later it’s still going on”

Growing something new, to preserve something old.

The St. Mary's Assumption Bazaar kicks off Friday at 5:00 pm and 10:00 am on Saturday (August 11th and 12th) and will be held in the St. Mary's Recreation Center parking lot on 152-156 Hawley Street in Binghamton.

The event will include numerous musical performances, food and drinks, raffles, adult games, activities for kids and much more.